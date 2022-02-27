Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wichita State travels to rival Memphis on Sunday afternoon looking to snap its two-game losing streak.

Wichita State starts a mini two-game road trip on Sunday looking to get back in the win column after a tough double-overtime loss to No. 14 Houston.

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Wichita State at Memphis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Shockers nearly pulled off the big upset but came up short and are now just 4-8 in the American.

They have had a very up-and-down season and Sunday, they are looking to pull off an upset against a Memphis team that they lost to back on New Year's Day.

The Tigers took down Wichita State 82-64 in the first meeting to get their first American win of the year.

They would go just 2-3 in the five games following that game but have gone 7-1 in their last eight games.

The improved play has pushed them to 10-5 in conference play and has them just two games back of second-place SMU.

Memphis is finally playing up to its potential and it has put them back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. 

Sunday, though, the Tigers need to get a win against Wichita State if they want to stay on the right side of the bubble.

