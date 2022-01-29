Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wichita State looks to avenge an earlier season loss to Tulane on Saturday when it visits the Green Wave in college basketball.

Wichita State snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday when it beat UCF 84-79. The win was the first in American Conference play for the Shockers as they are just 1-4.

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Wichita State at Tulane game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had played well in non-conference play going 9-3 but they haven't been able to keep it up in conference play.

One of the losses was a 68-67 loss to Tulane in which neither team scored over the last 1:56.

The Green Wave pulled that game out but lost the next two games to SMU and UCF. They did stop that slide on Wednesday night when they whipped Tulsa 97-63.

The win against the Golden Hurricane has them 5-3 in the American but just 8-9 overall.

Tulane has played well in the American but has yet to be over .500 overall this season.

Saturday afternoon, the Green Wave will look to get back to even as they look to finally get their head above water.

