Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy (2) talks with Wichita State Shockers guard Alterique Gilbert (3) as he reacts with Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) after losing to the Drake Bulldogs during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams hit the court when the Arizona Wildcats (3-0) visit the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Shockers, winners of three straight.

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona

    Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Arizona

    • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were 8.6 more points than the Shockers allowed (66.8).
    • The Shockers scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
    • The Shockers shot at a 40.5% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo put up 15.6 points per game last season to go with 5.4 assists.
    • Azuolas Tubelis grabbed an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game last season.
    • Akinjo made two threes per game a season ago.
    • Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • Tyson Etienne averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Trey Wade averaged 5.6 boards per game and Alterique Gilbert dished out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Etienne knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
    • Gilbert averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Morris Udeze compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 81-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 104-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 97-45

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Wichita State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 60-57

    Home

    11/13/2021

    South Alabama

    W 64-58

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Wichita State at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

