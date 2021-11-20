Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Arizona Wildcats (3-0) visit the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Shockers, winners of three straight.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Arizona
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were 8.6 more points than the Shockers allowed (66.8).
- The Shockers scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
- The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Shockers shot at a 40.5% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Arizona Players to Watch
- James Akinjo put up 15.6 points per game last season to go with 5.4 assists.
- Azuolas Tubelis grabbed an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game last season.
- Akinjo made two threes per game a season ago.
- Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Trey Wade averaged 5.6 boards per game and Alterique Gilbert dished out 4.1 assists per game.
- Etienne knocked down three threes per game a season ago.
- Gilbert averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Morris Udeze compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Arizona
W 81-52
Home
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 104-50
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
W 97-45
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Jacksonville State
W 60-57
Home
11/13/2021
South Alabama
W 64-58
Home
11/16/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-51
Home
11/19/2021
Arizona
-
Home
11/26/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/1/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/5/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home