Wichita State vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Two streaking teams hit the court when the Arizona Wildcats (3-0) visit the Wichita State Shockers (3-0) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Shockers, winners of three straight.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Arizona

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Wildcats scored were 8.6 more points than the Shockers allowed (66.8).

The Shockers scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

The Wildcats made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Shockers allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Shockers shot at a 40.5% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

James Akinjo put up 15.6 points per game last season to go with 5.4 assists.

Azuolas Tubelis grabbed an average of 7.1 boards in each contest while scoring 12.2 points per game last season.

Akinjo made two threes per game a season ago.

Akinjo averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Christian Koloko compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tyson Etienne averaged 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season.

Trey Wade averaged 5.6 boards per game and Alterique Gilbert dished out 4.1 assists per game.

Etienne knocked down three threes per game a season ago.

Gilbert averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Morris Udeze compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northern Arizona W 81-52 Home 11/12/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-50 Home 11/16/2021 North Dakota State W 97-45 Home 11/19/2021 Wichita State - Away 11/27/2021 Sacramento State - Home 12/2/2021 Washington - Home 12/5/2021 Oregon State - Away 12/8/2021 Wyoming - Home 12/11/2021 Illinois - Away

Wichita State Schedule