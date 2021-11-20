How to Watch Wichita State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

On Friday night, Wichita State will face off against Arizona in a battle between two currently undefeated teams.

On Friday night in the Roman Main Event, there is a key matchup to watch. It will feature Wichita State facing off against Arizona in a battle of undefeated teams.

How to Watch Wichita State Shockers vs. Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19th, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Wichita State comes into this game with a 3-0 record and is led by dynamic guard Tyson Etienne. The Shockers are coming off of a 65-51 win over the Tarleton Texans. Earlier this season, Etienne gave fans one of the biggest highlights of the season with a massive and deep three-point buzzer-beater to beat Jacksonville State.

On the other side of the court, Arizona comes into this game with a 3-0 record as well. The Wildcats just defeated North Dakota State by a dominant final score of 97-45. Arizona looks like a potential contender this season and can prove that further with a win over the Shockers tonight.

While the Wildcats are heavily favored to win this game, the Shockers should not be counted out. Etienne is a capable scorer and will help Wichita State give Arizona a run for its money. Make sure to tune into this matchup.

