How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives on East Carolina Pirates guard Tremont Robinson-White (12) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated East Carolina Pirates 79-71. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 121

The Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-2 AAC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Charles Koch Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Cincinnati

  • The 68.3 points per game the Shockers score are 8.9 more points than the Bearcats give up (59.4).
  • The Bearcats' 67.6 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.5 the Shockers give up.
  • This season, the Shockers have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have made.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 15 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Ricky Council IV leads Wichita State in rebounding, averaging 5.7 per game, while Craig Porter Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
  • Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Wichita State steals leader is Etienne, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porter, who compiles one block per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • The Bearcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeremiah Davenport with 12.3 points and five rebounds per game.
  • Mika Adams-Woods' assist statline paces Cincinnati; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.
  • Davenport is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bearcats with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.6 per game.

Wichita State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

North Texas

L 62-52

Home

12/22/2021

Prairie View A&M

W 102-66

Home

1/1/2022

Memphis

L 82-64

Home

1/8/2022

Houston

L 76-66

Away

1/12/2022

Tulane

L 68-67

Home

1/16/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

1/19/2022

Temple

-

Away

1/23/2022

SMU

-

Away

1/26/2022

UCF

-

Home

1/29/2022

Tulane

-

Away

2/1/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Houston

W 2-0

Away

1/1/2022

Tulane

L 68-60

Home

1/6/2022

SMU

W 77-60

Home

1/9/2022

Memphis

L 87-80

Away

1/12/2022

East Carolina

W 79-71

Home

1/16/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/25/2022

Temple

-

Away

1/30/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

2/3/2022

Memphis

-

Home

2/6/2022

Houston

-

Home

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Cincinnati at Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
