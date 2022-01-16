How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-2 AAC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Charles Koch Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Cincinnati
- The 68.3 points per game the Shockers score are 8.9 more points than the Bearcats give up (59.4).
- The Bearcats' 67.6 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 64.5 the Shockers give up.
- This season, the Shockers have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have made.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 15 points per game to go with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Ricky Council IV leads Wichita State in rebounding, averaging 5.7 per game, while Craig Porter Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
- Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Wichita State steals leader is Etienne, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porter, who compiles one block per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- The Bearcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeremiah Davenport with 12.3 points and five rebounds per game.
- Mika Adams-Woods' assist statline paces Cincinnati; he dishes out 3.7 assists per game.
- Davenport is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bearcats with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Cincinnati's leader in steals is John Newman III with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.6 per game.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
North Texas
L 62-52
Home
12/22/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 102-66
Home
1/1/2022
Memphis
L 82-64
Home
1/8/2022
Houston
L 76-66
Away
1/12/2022
Tulane
L 68-67
Home
1/16/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/19/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/23/2022
SMU
-
Away
1/26/2022
UCF
-
Home
1/29/2022
Tulane
-
Away
2/1/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Houston
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Tulane
L 68-60
Home
1/6/2022
SMU
W 77-60
Home
1/9/2022
Memphis
L 87-80
Away
1/12/2022
East Carolina
W 79-71
Home
1/16/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/25/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/30/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
2/3/2022
Memphis
-
Home
2/6/2022
Houston
-
Home