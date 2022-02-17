How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -2.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

The 68 points per game the Bearcats record are only 3.5 more points than the Shockers allow (64.5).

The Shockers score an average of 68.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 62.1 the Bearcats allow.

The Bearcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Shockers allow to opponents.

The Shockers have shot at a 40% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 14.6 points per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Jeremiah Davenport is tops on the Bearcats at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 13.6 points.

Mika Adams-Woods leads his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 9 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

John Newman III puts up 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor.

Mike Saunders Jr. posts 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor.

Wichita State Players to Watch