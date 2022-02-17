How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-2.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Wichita State
- The 68 points per game the Bearcats record are only 3.5 more points than the Shockers allow (64.5).
- The Shockers score an average of 68.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 62.1 the Bearcats allow.
- The Bearcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Shockers allow to opponents.
- The Shockers have shot at a 40% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 14.6 points per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Jeremiah Davenport is tops on the Bearcats at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 13.6 points.
- Mika Adams-Woods leads his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 9 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- John Newman III puts up 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor.
- Mike Saunders Jr. posts 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- The Shockers receive 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.
- Tyson Etienne is the Shockers' top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he posts 2 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- The Shockers get 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dexter Dennis.
- Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (6 per game), and he posts 10.6 points and 0.6 assists.
- Craig Porter Jr. leads the Shockers in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
