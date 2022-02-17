Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

Cincinnati vs Wichita State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-2.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

  • The 68 points per game the Bearcats record are only 3.5 more points than the Shockers allow (64.5).
  • The Shockers score an average of 68.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 62.1 the Bearcats allow.
  • The Bearcats are shooting 41% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • The Shockers have shot at a 40% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 14.6 points per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Jeremiah Davenport is tops on the Bearcats at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 13.6 points.
  • Mika Adams-Woods leads his squad in assists per contest (3.2), and also averages 9 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • John Newman III puts up 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor.
  • Mike Saunders Jr. posts 7.4 points, 2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 39% from the floor.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • The Shockers receive 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.
  • Tyson Etienne is the Shockers' top scorer (15.1 points per game), and he posts 2 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • The Shockers get 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dexter Dennis.
  • Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (6 per game), and he posts 10.6 points and 0.6 assists.
  • Craig Porter Jr. leads the Shockers in assists (3.5 per game), and puts up 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Wichita State at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

2 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy