How to Watch Wichita State vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates forward Vance Jackson (13) shoots as Memphis Tigers forward Josh Minott (20) and guard Earl Timberlake (0) defend during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 5-9 AAC) are at home in AAC play against the East Carolina Pirates (15-13, 6-10 AAC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. East Carolina

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. East Carolina

  • The 68.5 points per game the Shockers record are the same as the Pirates give up.
  • The Pirates put up just 2.9 more points per game (69.2) than the Shockers allow (66.3).
  • The Shockers make 40.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Pirates' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Shockers have given up to their opponents.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 15.0 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
  • Morris Udeze leads Wichita State in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Craig Porter Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
  • Etienne leads the Shockers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Porter is Wichita State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Pirates' Tristen Newton racks up enough points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Vance Jackson grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • Jackson makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.
  • East Carolina's leader in steals is Tremont Robinson-White with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ludgy Debaut with 0.8 per game.

Wichita State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

South Florida

W 73-69

Home

2/17/2022

Cincinnati

L 85-76

Away

2/20/2022

Houston

L 76-74

Home

2/27/2022

Memphis

L 81-57

Away

3/2/2022

Tulsa

W 72-62

Away

3/5/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

East Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

SMU

L 80-66

Home

2/17/2022

South Florida

W 65-57

Away

2/20/2022

UCF

L 69-66

Away

2/23/2022

South Florida

W 64-60

Home

2/26/2022

Tulsa

W 64-59

Home

3/5/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

East Carolina at Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
