Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (9-4, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the No. 12 Houston Cougars (13-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Houston vs. Wichita State

The Cougars score 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Shockers allow (63.3).

The Shockers' 68.6 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 53.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Shockers' opponents have hit.

The Shockers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 37.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Fabian White Jr. puts up 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.6 assists per game, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Kyler Edwards posts 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars with 16.3 points per game and 2.4 assists, while also posting 2.6 rebounds.

Josh Carlton posts 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Wichita State Players to Watch