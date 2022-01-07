Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (9-4, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the No. 12 Houston Cougars (13-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State

Key Stats for Houston vs. Wichita State

  • The Cougars score 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Shockers allow (63.3).
  • The Shockers' 68.6 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 53.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Shockers' opponents have hit.
  • The Shockers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 37.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Fabian White Jr. puts up 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.6 assists per game, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.
  • Kyler Edwards posts 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars with 16.3 points per game and 2.4 assists, while also posting 2.6 rebounds.
  • Josh Carlton posts 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne is averaging team highs in points (14.9 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is contributing 2.4 rebounds, making 34.7% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
  • Ricky Council IV is putting up 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he puts up 11.5 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Dexter Dennis gets the Shockers 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
  • Craig Porter Jr. tops the Shockers in assists (2.7 per game), and produces 3.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Wichita State at Houston

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

usc
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Cal

3 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

19 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

20 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a press conference following the loss to the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy