How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (9-4, 0-0 AAC) will look to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the No. 12 Houston Cougars (13-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Fertitta Center
Arena: Fertitta Center
Key Stats for Houston vs. Wichita State
- The Cougars score 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Shockers allow (63.3).
- The Shockers' 68.6 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 53.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Shockers' opponents have hit.
- The Shockers are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 37.2% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Houston Players to Watch
- Fabian White Jr. puts up 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.6 assists per game, while also posting 2.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.
- Kyler Edwards posts 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Sasser leads the Cougars with 16.3 points per game and 2.4 assists, while also posting 2.6 rebounds.
- Josh Carlton posts 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the field.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne is averaging team highs in points (14.9 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is contributing 2.4 rebounds, making 34.7% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Ricky Council IV is putting up 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he puts up 11.5 points and 0.3 assists.
- Dexter Dennis gets the Shockers 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
- Craig Porter Jr. tops the Shockers in assists (2.7 per game), and produces 3.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Wichita State at Houston
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
