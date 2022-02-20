Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) shoots against Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Memphis Tigers won 69 to 59. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Houston

  • The Cougars put up 73.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Shockers allow.
  • The Shockers average 12.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allow (55.9).
  • The Cougars are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • The Shockers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
  • Houston's leading rebounder is Josh Carlton averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Houston steals leader is Shead, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne is the top scorer for the Shockers with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
  • Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.6 per game.
  • Etienne is dependable from three-point range and leads the Shockers with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Wichita State's leader in steals is Porter with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dexter Dennis with 1.0 per game.

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Tulane

W 73-62

Home

2/6/2022

Cincinnati

W 80-58

Away

2/9/2022

SMU

L 85-83

Away

2/12/2022

Memphis

L 69-59

Home

2/17/2022

UCF

W 70-52

Home

2/20/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

2/23/2022

Tulane

-

Away

2/27/2022

SMU

-

Home

3/1/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/3/2022

Temple

-

Home

3/6/2022

Memphis

-

Away

Wichita State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Tulsa

W 58-48

Home

2/5/2022

SMU

W 72-57

Home

2/8/2022

UCF

L 71-66

Away

2/12/2022

South Florida

W 73-69

Home

2/17/2022

Cincinnati

L 85-76

Away

2/20/2022

Houston

-

Home

2/27/2022

Memphis

-

Away

3/2/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

3/5/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Houston at Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
