Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (13-10, 4-7 AAC) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 14 Houston Cougars (21-5, 10-2 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Houston
- The Cougars put up 73.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.4 the Shockers allow.
- The Shockers average 12.7 more points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allow (55.9).
- The Cougars are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Shockers allow to opponents.
- The Shockers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Houston Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Kyler Edwards, who averages 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
- Houston's leading rebounder is Josh Carlton averaging 6.5 boards per game and its best passer is Jamal Shead and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Edwards leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Houston steals leader is Shead, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Fabian White Jr., who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne is the top scorer for the Shockers with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to his stats.
- Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.6 per game.
- Etienne is dependable from three-point range and leads the Shockers with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Wichita State's leader in steals is Porter with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dexter Dennis with 1.0 per game.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Tulane
W 73-62
Home
2/6/2022
Cincinnati
W 80-58
Away
2/9/2022
SMU
L 85-83
Away
2/12/2022
Memphis
L 69-59
Home
2/17/2022
UCF
W 70-52
Home
2/20/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
2/23/2022
Tulane
-
Away
2/27/2022
SMU
-
Home
3/1/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/3/2022
Temple
-
Home
3/6/2022
Memphis
-
Away
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Tulsa
W 58-48
Home
2/5/2022
SMU
W 72-57
Home
2/8/2022
UCF
L 71-66
Away
2/12/2022
South Florida
W 73-69
Home
2/17/2022
Cincinnati
L 85-76
Away
2/20/2022
Houston
-
Home
2/27/2022
Memphis
-
Away
3/2/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
3/5/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
