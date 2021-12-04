Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Kansas State

The 66 points per game the Shockers put up are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (58.3).

The Wildcats average 10.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Shockers give up to opponents (61).

This season, the Shockers have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

The Wildcats are shooting 46% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.8% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 16.3 points per game to go with three rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Wichita State's leading rebounder is Morris Udeze averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Craig Porter Jr. and his 2.4 assists per game.

The Shockers get the most three-point shooting production out of Etienne, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Qua Grant and Dexter Dennis lead Wichita State on the defensive end, with Grant leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Dennis in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nijel Pack is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 15.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Kansas State's leader in rebounds is Mark Smith with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Markquis Nowell with three per game.

Pack is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with three made threes per game.

Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kaosi Ezeagu (0.7 per game).

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Tarleton State W 65-51 Home 11/19/2021 Arizona L 82-78 Home 11/22/2021 UNLV W 74-73 Away 11/26/2021 Missouri W 61-55 Away 12/1/2021 Oklahoma State W 60-51 Away 12/5/2021 Kansas State - Home 12/11/2021 Norfolk State - Home 12/14/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/18/2021 North Texas - Home 12/22/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 12/29/2021 East Carolina - Away

Kansas State Schedule