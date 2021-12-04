Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Reid Grant (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State

    Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Kansas State

    • The 66 points per game the Shockers put up are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (58.3).
    • The Wildcats average 10.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Shockers give up to opponents (61).
    • This season, the Shockers have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 46% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.8% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 16.3 points per game to go with three rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Wichita State's leading rebounder is Morris Udeze averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Craig Porter Jr. and his 2.4 assists per game.
    • The Shockers get the most three-point shooting production out of Etienne, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Qua Grant and Dexter Dennis lead Wichita State on the defensive end, with Grant leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Dennis in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Nijel Pack is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 15.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Kansas State's leader in rebounds is Mark Smith with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Markquis Nowell with three per game.
    • Pack is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with three made threes per game.
    • Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kaosi Ezeagu (0.7 per game).

    Wichita State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 65-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Arizona

    L 82-78

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-73

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 60-51

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    Kansas State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Omaha

    W 79-64

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Arkansas

    L 72-64

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Illinois

    L 72-64

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Dakota

    W 84-42

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 71-43

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    McNeese

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Kansas State at Wichita State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

