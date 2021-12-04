How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Kansas State
- The 66 points per game the Shockers put up are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (58.3).
- The Wildcats average 10.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Shockers give up to opponents (61).
- This season, the Shockers have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- The Wildcats are shooting 46% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.8% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 16.3 points per game to go with three rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Wichita State's leading rebounder is Morris Udeze averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Craig Porter Jr. and his 2.4 assists per game.
- The Shockers get the most three-point shooting production out of Etienne, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Qua Grant and Dexter Dennis lead Wichita State on the defensive end, with Grant leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Dennis in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Nijel Pack is the top scorer for the Wildcats with 15.8 points per game. He also tacks on 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- Kansas State's leader in rebounds is Mark Smith with 7.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Markquis Nowell with three per game.
- Pack is dependable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with three made threes per game.
- Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kaosi Ezeagu (0.7 per game).
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Tarleton State
W 65-51
Home
11/19/2021
Arizona
L 82-78
Home
11/22/2021
UNLV
W 74-73
Away
11/26/2021
Missouri
W 61-55
Away
12/1/2021
Oklahoma State
W 60-51
Away
12/5/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Texas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
12/29/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Omaha
W 79-64
Home
11/22/2021
Arkansas
L 72-64
Home
11/23/2021
Illinois
L 72-64
Home
11/28/2021
North Dakota
W 84-42
Home
12/1/2021
Albany (NY)
W 71-43
Home
12/5/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/19/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/21/2021
McNeese
-
Home
12/29/2021
Morgan State
-
Home