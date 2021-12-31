Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Tigers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wichita State Shockers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis

    Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Memphis

    • The Shockers put up 69.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 70.6 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers score 16.5 more points per game (78.3) than the Shockers give up (61.8).
    • The Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 47.0% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.4% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • The Shockers scoring leader is Tyson Etienne, who averages 14.7 per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • Morris Udeze leads Wichita State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Craig Porter Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
    • Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Qua Grant is Wichita State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Dexter Dennis leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • DeAndre Williams is the top scorer for the Tigers with 11.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Duren with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.8 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Alex Lomax with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
    • Tyler Harris hits 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
    • Lomax (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wichita State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Kansas State

    L 65-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 71-58

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 82-63

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Texas

    L 62-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 102-66

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Houston

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Temple

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia

    L 82-79

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 67-63

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    L 74-72

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    W 92-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tulane

    L 85-84

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    SMU

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Memphis at Wichita State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

