Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wichita State Shockers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Memphis
- The Shockers put up 69.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 70.6 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers score 16.5 more points per game (78.3) than the Shockers give up (61.8).
- The Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.0% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 39.4% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- The Shockers scoring leader is Tyson Etienne, who averages 14.7 per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Morris Udeze leads Wichita State in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Craig Porter Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.8 in each contest.
- Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Qua Grant is Wichita State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Dexter Dennis leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Memphis Players to Watch
- DeAndre Williams is the top scorer for the Tigers with 11.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to his stats.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Duren with 7.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.8 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Alex Lomax with 3.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
- Tyler Harris hits 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Lomax (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Kansas State
L 65-59
Home
12/11/2021
Norfolk State
W 71-58
Home
12/14/2021
Alcorn State
W 82-63
Home
12/18/2021
North Texas
L 62-52
Home
12/22/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 102-66
Home
1/1/2022
Memphis
-
Home
1/8/2022
Houston
-
Away
1/12/2022
Tulane
-
Home
1/16/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/19/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/23/2022
SMU
-
Away
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Georgia
L 82-79
Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
L 67-63
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
L 74-72
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
W 92-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tulane
L 85-84
Away
1/1/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/12/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/15/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
1/20/2022
SMU
-
Home
