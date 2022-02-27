Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State

Memphis vs Wichita State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Memphis

-8.5

140.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Wichita State

  • The 76 points per game the Tigers score are 10.2 more points than the Shockers give up (65.8).
  • The Shockers average only 0.6 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Tigers allow (69.4).
  • This season, the Tigers have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 41% of shots the Shockers' opponents have knocked down.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren leads his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also averages 1.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
  • Lester Quinones averages 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • DeAndre Williams puts up 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the field.
  • Landers Nolley II is putting up 9.9 points, 3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Josh Minott puts up 7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • The Shockers get 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.
  • Tyson Etienne is the Shockers' top scorer (15.1 points per game) and assist man (2), and contributes 2.8 rebounds.
  • Craig Porter Jr. paces the Shockers in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 7 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • The Shockers receive 9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Dexter Dennis.
  • Morris Udeze is the Shockers' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he posts 10.5 points and 0.6 assists.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Wichita State at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
