Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The Missouri Tigers (3-2) go up against the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 26, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State

    Wichita State vs Missouri Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wichita State

    -2.5

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for Missouri vs. Wichita State

    • The Shockers score 68.2 points per game, equal to what the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers put up just three more points per game (67.2) than the Shockers give up to opponents (64.2).
    • The Shockers are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.

    Wichita State Players to Watch

    • Dexter Dennis leads the Shockers at 6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.6 assists and 8 points.
    • Ricky Council IV puts up 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Qua Grant is averaging 7.6 points, 2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Morris Udeze paces the Shockers at 6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.2 assists and 7 points.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Kobe Brown is the Tigers' top scorer (16 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and contributes 2.2 assists.
    • The Tigers receive 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Ronnie DeGray III.
    • DaJuan Gordon gives the Tigers 6.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • The Tigers get 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Amari Davis.
    • The Tigers receive 9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Javon Pickett.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Wichita State at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    53 seconds ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy