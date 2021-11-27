Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (3-2) go up against the Wichita State Shockers (4-1) at Mizzou Arena on Friday, November 26, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Mizzou Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wichita State
-2.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Missouri vs. Wichita State
- The Shockers score 68.2 points per game, equal to what the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers put up just three more points per game (67.2) than the Shockers give up to opponents (64.2).
- The Shockers are shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Tigers allow to opponents.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Dexter Dennis leads the Shockers at 6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.6 assists and 8 points.
- Ricky Council IV puts up 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Qua Grant is averaging 7.6 points, 2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Morris Udeze paces the Shockers at 6 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.2 assists and 7 points.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Kobe Brown is the Tigers' top scorer (16 points per game) and rebounder (7.2), and contributes 2.2 assists.
- The Tigers receive 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Ronnie DeGray III.
- DaJuan Gordon gives the Tigers 6.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Tigers get 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Amari Davis.
- The Tigers receive 9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Javon Pickett.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
Wichita State at Missouri
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
