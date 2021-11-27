How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

Wichita State looks to take down another high-major opponent when it plays Missouri on Friday.

The Wichita State Shockers entered this season as the defending champions of the American Athletic Conference. Led by last year’s co-AAC Player of the Year, Tyson Etienne—who opted to return to school after entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft—the Shockers knew that they had a chance to make this season special.

So far, they’ve done exactly that. They’ve won four of their first five games and their only loss came to the Arizona Wildcats in overtime. In one win, Etienne drilled a game-winning three-pointer from the Shockers logo and then had 28 points in a 74-73 win against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

Clearly, the Shockers are not to be taken lightly. Etienne is clearly in the National Player of the Year conversation at this stage of the season, and Wichita State has one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

Their early-season Cinderella status will be put to the test tonight when they face off against the Missouri Tigers.

Missouri is trying to figure itself out after losing Xavier Pinson to LSU in the offseason. Luckily, Kobe Brown has done his best to fill that void for the Tigers. However, his improvement alone hasn’t been enough to get all things clicking for Missouri.

The Tigers recently lost to Florida State, 81-58, in the final of the Jacksonville Classic. Tonight, they will host the Shockers.

