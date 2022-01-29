How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (8-9, 5-3 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Wichita State Shockers (10-7, 1-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tulane vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-1
136.5 points
Key Stats for Tulane vs. Wichita State
- The 73.4 points per game the Green Wave average are 8.3 more points than the Shockers give up (65.1).
- The Shockers put up an average of 68.6 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
- The Green Wave are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Shockers allow to opponents.
- The Shockers are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 42.1% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross averages a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 13.8 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 53.8% from the floor.
- Jaylen Forbes averages 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sion James is averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- R.J. McGee averages 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Ricky Council IV is the Shockers' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he delivers 11.1 points and 1.9 assists.
- Tyson Etienne is the Shockers' top scorer (14.3 points per game) and assist man (2.3), and produces 2.4 rebounds.
- Dexter Dennis is averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Morris Udeze gets the Shockers 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Craig Porter Jr. is the Shockers' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he delivers 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.
