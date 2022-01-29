Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (8-9, 5-3 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Wichita State Shockers (10-7, 1-4 AAC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Wichita State

Tulane vs Wichita State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tulane

-1

136.5 points

Key Stats for Tulane vs. Wichita State

  • The 73.4 points per game the Green Wave average are 8.3 more points than the Shockers give up (65.1).
  • The Shockers put up an average of 68.6 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Green Wave give up to opponents.
  • The Green Wave are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • The Shockers are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 42.1% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross averages a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 13.8 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 53.8% from the floor.
  • Jaylen Forbes averages 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Sion James is averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • R.J. McGee averages 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Ricky Council IV is the Shockers' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he delivers 11.1 points and 1.9 assists.
  • Tyson Etienne is the Shockers' top scorer (14.3 points per game) and assist man (2.3), and produces 2.4 rebounds.
  • Dexter Dennis is averaging 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
  • Morris Udeze gets the Shockers 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Craig Porter Jr. is the Shockers' top assist man (2.8 per game), and he delivers 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Wichita State at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17573253
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

1 minute ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Davidson

1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at TCU

1 minute ago
Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Armando Bacot (5) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia Tech vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) reacts to having a foul called on him in front of Butler Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson (2) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy