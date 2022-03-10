Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 7 seed Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) look to move on in the AAC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 3:30 PM.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Tulsa
- The Shockers score 68.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- The Golden Hurricane score just 1.4 more points per game (67.5) than the Shockers allow (66.1).
- This season, the Shockers have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Wichita State's leading rebounder is Morris Udeze averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Craig Porter Jr. and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Wichita State leader in both steals and blocks is Porter, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Pritchard's assist statline paces Tulsa; he racks up three assists per game.
- Horne is reliable from deep and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Horne is at the top of the Tulsa steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Cincinnati
L 85-76
Away
2/20/2022
Houston
L 76-74
Home
2/27/2022
Memphis
L 81-57
Away
3/2/2022
Tulsa
W 72-62
Away
3/5/2022
East Carolina
W 70-62
Home
3/10/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
South Florida
W 65-57
Away
2/23/2022
SMU
L 75-61
Away
2/26/2022
East Carolina
L 64-59
Away
3/2/2022
Wichita State
L 72-62
Home
3/6/2022
UCF
W 73-72
Home
3/10/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
