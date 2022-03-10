Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars and Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) react immediately after double overtime at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 seed Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) look to move on in the AAC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Tulsa

The Shockers score 68.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Golden Hurricane score just 1.4 more points per game (67.5) than the Shockers allow (66.1).

This season, the Shockers have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have knocked down.

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Wichita State's leading rebounder is Morris Udeze averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Craig Porter Jr. and his 3.6 assists per game.

Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Wichita State leader in both steals and blocks is Porter, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Tulsa Players to Watch

The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Anthony Pritchard's assist statline paces Tulsa; he racks up three assists per game.

Horne is reliable from deep and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.

Horne is at the top of the Tulsa steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Cincinnati L 85-76 Away 2/20/2022 Houston L 76-74 Home 2/27/2022 Memphis L 81-57 Away 3/2/2022 Tulsa W 72-62 Away 3/5/2022 East Carolina W 70-62 Home 3/10/2022 Tulsa - Home

Tulsa Schedule