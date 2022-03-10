Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars and Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) react immediately after double overtime at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 seed Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) look to move on in the AAC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Tulsa

  • The Shockers score 68.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • The Golden Hurricane score just 1.4 more points per game (67.5) than the Shockers allow (66.1).
  • This season, the Shockers have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers in scoring, tallying 14.9 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Wichita State's leading rebounder is Morris Udeze averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Craig Porter Jr. and his 3.6 assists per game.
  • Etienne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Shockers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • The Wichita State leader in both steals and blocks is Porter, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Pritchard's assist statline paces Tulsa; he racks up three assists per game.
  • Horne is reliable from deep and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Horne is at the top of the Tulsa steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

Wichita State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Cincinnati

L 85-76

Away

2/20/2022

Houston

L 76-74

Home

2/27/2022

Memphis

L 81-57

Away

3/2/2022

Tulsa

W 72-62

Away

3/5/2022

East Carolina

W 70-62

Home

3/10/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

South Florida

W 65-57

Away

2/23/2022

SMU

L 75-61

Away

2/26/2022

East Carolina

L 64-59

Away

3/2/2022

Wichita State

L 72-62

Home

3/6/2022

UCF

W 73-72

Home

3/10/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

AAC Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
