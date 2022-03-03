Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Shockers look to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Wichita State Shockers (13-12) look to snap a three-game losing streak when they make the short ride to take on Tulsa (9-18) to take on the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Wichita State vs. Tulsa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wichita State and Tulsa will square off with the Shockers and have won the last four contests and 16 of the last 18 over the Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are still battling for seeding in next week’s American Athletic Conference Championship. With two games remaining in the regular season, Wichita State could be anywhere from a No. 7 to a No. 11 seed. 

If the Shockers win their final two games, they will be no worse than the No. 8 seed while they could climb to No. 7 depending on Cincinnati's results.

However, Wichita State hasn't fared well in conference play this season on the road. Although the shockers are 4-4 in conference home games, the Shockers are still searching for their first road win of the season in AAC play (0-5).

With Tulsa struggling this season, Wichita State looks to get a pivotal win on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Wichita State vs. Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Wake Forest

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Boston College

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens (2) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Maryland

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
auburn basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette vs. DePaul

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) dribbles against LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives as Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Jan 20
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
31 minutes ago
WYOMING WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Wyoming in Women's College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy