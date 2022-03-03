The Wichita State Shockers (13-12) look to snap a three-game losing streak when they make the short ride to take on Tulsa (9-18) to take on the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Tulsa in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Wichita State and Tulsa will square off with the Shockers and have won the last four contests and 16 of the last 18 over the Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are still battling for seeding in next week’s American Athletic Conference Championship. With two games remaining in the regular season, Wichita State could be anywhere from a No. 7 to a No. 11 seed.

If the Shockers win their final two games, they will be no worse than the No. 8 seed while they could climb to No. 7 depending on Cincinnati's results.

However, Wichita State hasn't fared well in conference play this season on the road. Although the shockers are 4-4 in conference home games, the Shockers are still searching for their first road win of the season in AAC play (0-5).

With Tulsa struggling this season, Wichita State looks to get a pivotal win on Wednesday night.

