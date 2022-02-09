Skip to main content

How to Watch Wichita State at UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wichita State travels to UCF on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

Wichita State heads south coming off a huge win against SMU on Saturday. The Shockers dominated the Mustangs beating them 72-57. It was their second straight win and third in their last four games.

How to Watch Wichita State at UCF Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Wichita State at UCF game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Shockers had lost four straight before this run, but have turned things around starting with an 84-79 win against UCF back on Jan. 26.

Tuesday night Wichita State will look to do it again and pick up the season sweep of the Knights.

UCF hosts Wichita State coming off a blowout loss to Memphis on Saturday. The Knights lost 88-60 for their third loss in the last four games.

The loss dropped them under .500 in the American at 5-6 as their up and down conference season continues.

UCF played great in the non-conference games, but have really struggled in the American this year and a once-promising season is starting to fall apart.

They still have time to flip the script, but the Knights need wins, and Tuesday night's game is a big one for them.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Wichita State at UCF in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
