Wichita State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Wichita State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-1) will host the Wichita State Shockers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wichita State
-3.5
129.5 points
Key Stats for UNLV vs. Wichita State
- Last year, the 71.5 points per game the Shockers scored were only four more points than the Rebels gave up (67.5).
- The Rebels' 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.6 more points than the 66.8 the Shockers gave up to opponents.
- The Shockers shot 40.5% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.1% the Rebels allowed to opponents.
- The Rebels shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne put up a team-high 16.3 points per game last year. He also posted 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 37.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alterique Gilbert put up a team-leading 4.1 assists per game last year. He also posted 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 34.8% from the floor and 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Morris Udeze posted 10.3 points, 0.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last year.
- Dexter Dennis posted 9.6 points, 0.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest last season.
- Trey Wade was tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6) last year, and also put up 6.7 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton scored 17.2 points per game last season along with 2.9 assists.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong grabbed 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 9 points a contest.
- David Jenkins Jr. hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Caleb Grill averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Mbacke Diong collected one block per contest.
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Roman Main Event Tournament: UNLV vs. Wichita State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)