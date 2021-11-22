Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wichita State Shockers vs UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wichita State and UNLV both look to bounce back from their first losses of the year when they battle in the consolation game of the Roman Main Event.
    Author:

    Wichita State nearly pulled off a huge comeback victory on Friday night when they came back from a 16-point second-half deficit to send its game with Arizona to overtime. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep it up in the extra period and the Wildcats pulled away for the four-point win.

    How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Wichita State vs UNLV on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Shockers looked great over the last 13 minutes of the game, but for the first 27 minutes, it was a struggle. They woke up in time to make the rally but still came away with their first loss of the year and are now 3-1.

    Next, they take on a UNLV team that is also coming off a loss in its first game of the Roman Main Event.

    The Rebels went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Michigan but just didn't have enough firepower to come away with the win.

    UNLV played them tough throughout the game and had the game tied a couple of times in the second half, but the Wolverines pulled away over the last ten minutes to win 74-61

    The loss dropped the Rebels to 3-1 and they hope they can get back in the win column against Wichita State in the consolation game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Wichita State vs. UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    12:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV

    2 minutes ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    4 hours ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after losing to Drake during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16947929
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan

    6 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    6 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    6 hours ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    6 hours ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    6 hours ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    6 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy