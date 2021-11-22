Wichita State and UNLV both look to bounce back from their first losses of the year when they battle in the consolation game of the Roman Main Event.

Wichita State nearly pulled off a huge comeback victory on Friday night when they came back from a 16-point second-half deficit to send its game with Arizona to overtime. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep it up in the extra period and the Wildcats pulled away for the four-point win.

How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Wichita State vs UNLV on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Shockers looked great over the last 13 minutes of the game, but for the first 27 minutes, it was a struggle. They woke up in time to make the rally but still came away with their first loss of the year and are now 3-1.

Next, they take on a UNLV team that is also coming off a loss in its first game of the Roman Main Event.

The Rebels went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Michigan but just didn't have enough firepower to come away with the win.

UNLV played them tough throughout the game and had the game tied a couple of times in the second half, but the Wolverines pulled away over the last ten minutes to win 74-61

The loss dropped the Rebels to 3-1 and they hope they can get back in the win column against Wichita State in the consolation game.

