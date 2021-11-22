How to Watch Wichita State Shockers vs UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wichita State nearly pulled off a huge comeback victory on Friday night when they came back from a 16-point second-half deficit to send its game with Arizona to overtime. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep it up in the extra period and the Wildcats pulled away for the four-point win.
How to Watch Wichita State vs UNLV Today:
Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021
Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the Wichita State vs UNLV on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Shockers looked great over the last 13 minutes of the game, but for the first 27 minutes, it was a struggle. They woke up in time to make the rally but still came away with their first loss of the year and are now 3-1.
Next, they take on a UNLV team that is also coming off a loss in its first game of the Roman Main Event.
The Rebels went toe-to-toe with No. 4 Michigan but just didn't have enough firepower to come away with the win.
UNLV played them tough throughout the game and had the game tied a couple of times in the second half, but the Wolverines pulled away over the last ten minutes to win 74-61
The loss dropped the Rebels to 3-1 and they hope they can get back in the win column against Wichita State in the consolation game.
Regional restrictions may apply.