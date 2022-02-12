Skip to main content

How to Watch William & Mary at James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams needing wins in the Colonial Athletic, William & Mary and James Madison, face off on Saturday in men's college basketball.

James Madison and William & Mary meet on Saturday in a matchup of two of the bottom teams in the Colonial Athletic, meaning both programs will be fighting hard for a victory. 

How to Watch William & Mary at James Madison Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream William & Mary at James Madison on fuboTV:

James Madison enters the matchup with a 4-8 record in conference play and a 13-10 record overall. The Dukes have also lost three games in a row, including, most recently, against Elon 70-66 despite 17 points apiece from Julien Wooden and Vado Morse.

William & Mary is likewise struggling but to an even larger extent, boasting a 4-8 record in conference action but a 5-20 record overall. The Tribe recently lost 75-60 against Towson, though Brandon Carroll played well, scoring 18 points and securing four rebounds.

This will be the first matchup between these two programs this season. To catch the action and find out if William & Mary can pull off the relative upset over James Madison, just tune to NBC Sports Washington at 4:00 p.m. ET.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

William & Mary at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
