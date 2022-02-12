Two teams needing wins in the Colonial Athletic, William & Mary and James Madison, face off on Saturday in men's college basketball.

James Madison and William & Mary meet on Saturday in a matchup of two of the bottom teams in the Colonial Athletic, meaning both programs will be fighting hard for a victory.

How to Watch William & Mary at James Madison Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream William & Mary at James Madison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

James Madison enters the matchup with a 4-8 record in conference play and a 13-10 record overall. The Dukes have also lost three games in a row, including, most recently, against Elon 70-66 despite 17 points apiece from Julien Wooden and Vado Morse.

William & Mary is likewise struggling but to an even larger extent, boasting a 4-8 record in conference action but a 5-20 record overall. The Tribe recently lost 75-60 against Towson, though Brandon Carroll played well, scoring 18 points and securing four rebounds.

This will be the first matchup between these two programs this season. To catch the action and find out if William & Mary can pull off the relative upset over James Madison, just tune to NBC Sports Washington at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.