How to Watch William & Mary at Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the top teams in the Colonial Athletic, Towson, faces off with William & Mary in men's college basketball on Thursday.

Towson is enjoying a very solid year in men's college basketball this season, sitting second in the Colonial Athletic with a 17-7 overall record and an 8-3 record in conference play.

The Tigers are coming off of a loss, however, falling to Northeastern 58-53 on Saturday despite 21 points from Cameron Holden and 14 from Charles Thompson. Prior to that setback, Towson had won four games in a row and were steamrolling towards the top of the conference.

Now, the Tigers are sitting just behind UNC Wilmington, who is 10-2 in conference play. That makes tonight's matchup against William & Mary all the more vital for Towson to get back on track.

The Tribe are having a brutal season, coming into the game against Towson with a 5-19 record and a 4-7 record in in the Colonial Athletic. William & Mary most recently fell against UNC Wilmington 92-70 despite having four players score double-digit points, led by Connor Kochera's 16 points and five rebounds.

Will William & Mary be able to pull of the upset on the road? Or will Towson earn the win and continue pressuring UNC Wilmington at the top of the conference.

Tune to CBSSN at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

