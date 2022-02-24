Skip to main content

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both of these teams are near the bottom of the CAA and hoping to end the season on a positive note.

Northeastern has lost 16 of its last 17 games and William & Mary has lost nine of its last ten. 

How to Watch William & Mary vs Northeastern Today:

Match Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live Stream the William & Mary vs Northeastern match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

William & Mary beat Northeastern earlier in the season and surprisingly started conference play 2-0. Unfortunately for the Tribe, that success was short-lived and they fell into a slump, which they were unable to fix.

The last win for the Huskies was at the beginning of February and are looking to get a win over William & Mary today.

There's no clear favorite in this game, which should make it a solid matchup. It wasn't all bad for Northeastern this year. The Huskies started the season 6-4 and were playing decent basketball before an early collapse led them to lose 12 straight games following that record.

This should be a good game regardless of the record for both teams. The Huskies and the Tribe will be playing for pride at this part of the season. Tune in to NESN at 6:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

