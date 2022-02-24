Skip to main content

How to Watch William & Mary vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams meet when the Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 1-15 CAA) host the William & Mary Tribe (5-24, 4-12 CAA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET. The Huskies will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Tribe, losers of seven straight.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. William & Mary

Northeastern vs William & Mary Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northeastern

-7.5

133 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. William & Mary

  • The Huskies score 64.7 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 74.7 the Tribe allow.
  • The Tribe score six fewer points per game (65) than the Huskies allow (71).
  • The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • The Tribe have shot at a 41% rate from the field this season, six percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9), and also averages 11.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Nikola Djogo is averaging 12.1 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Jahmyl Telfort is tops on the Huskies at 12.9 points per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
  • Shaquille Walters is tops on his team in assists per game (2.5), and also puts up 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jason Strong is putting up 5.4 points, 0.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • The Tribe get 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Connor Kochera.
  • Ben Wight is putting up team highs in points (11.5 per game) and rebounds (5.8). And he is delivering 1 assists, making 61.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Brandon Carroll is posting 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Julian Lewis is putting up 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 33.8% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
  • Tyler Rice is putting up a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.5 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 33% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

William & Mary at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
