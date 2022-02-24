Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of sliding teams meet when the Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 1-15 CAA) host the William & Mary Tribe (5-24, 4-12 CAA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET. The Huskies will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Tribe, losers of seven straight.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. William & Mary

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Favorite Spread Total Northeastern -7.5 133 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. William & Mary

The Huskies score 64.7 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 74.7 the Tribe allow.

The Tribe score six fewer points per game (65) than the Huskies allow (71).

The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

The Tribe have shot at a 41% rate from the field this season, six percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9), and also averages 11.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nikola Djogo is averaging 12.1 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Jahmyl Telfort is tops on the Huskies at 12.9 points per game, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Shaquille Walters is tops on his team in assists per game (2.5), and also puts up 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jason Strong is putting up 5.4 points, 0.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

William & Mary Players to Watch