How to Watch Winthrop at Washington State

Washington State looks to stay perfect on the year when it hosts Winthrop on Monday night in men's college basketball.

The Winthrop men's basketball team heads to Washington State looking to snap its two-game losing streak after it won its first two games of the year. The Eagles won those first two, including an overtime win over Mercer, but have since lost to Middle Tennessee State and Vanderbilt.

The game against Washington State is the first of two straight in the state of Washington for Winthrop. The Eagles will take on Washington in the second game of the trip Saturday before heading home.

The Cougars will try and make the first part of their trip miserable and pick up their fifth straight win to start the year.

Washington State hasn't been tested much so far this year as its closest game was an eight-point win against UC Santa Barbara.

The Cougars will play Winthrop and then in-state foe Eastern Washington before they open Pac-12 play with Arizona State and USC.

Washington State will be big favorites in its next two games, but we will soon see how good they really are.

