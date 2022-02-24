How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 12-2 Big South) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-14, 9-5 Big South) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

The Eagles record only 2.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans allow (72.5).

The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles allow.

The Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Winthrop Players to Watch

The Eagles scoring leader is D.J. Burns, who averages 15.4 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Cory Hightower is Winthrop's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Drew Buggs is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Patrick Good, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Winthrop steals leader is Good, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kelton Talford, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

The Spartans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryson Mozone with 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Dalvin White records more assists than any other South Carolina Upstate teammate with 3.9 per game. He also averages 9.2 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.

Jordan Gainey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

South Carolina Upstate's leader in steals is Gainey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Josh Aldrich with 0.8 per game.

Winthrop Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Hampton W 69-57 Away 2/9/2022 Radford W 58-48 Home 2/12/2022 Presbyterian W 65-61 Home 2/16/2022 Gardner-Webb W 81-70 Away 2/19/2022 UNC Asheville W 84-79 Away 2/24/2022 South Carolina Upstate - Home 2/26/2022 Charleston Southern - Home

South Carolina Upstate Schedule