How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 12-2 Big South) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-14, 9-5 Big South) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Winthrop Coliseum
- Arena: Winthrop Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate
- The Eagles record only 2.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans allow (72.5).
- The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles allow.
- The Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- The Eagles scoring leader is D.J. Burns, who averages 15.4 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Cory Hightower is Winthrop's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Drew Buggs is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
- The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Patrick Good, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Winthrop steals leader is Good, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kelton Talford, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- The Spartans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryson Mozone with 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Dalvin White records more assists than any other South Carolina Upstate teammate with 3.9 per game. He also averages 9.2 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Gainey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- South Carolina Upstate's leader in steals is Gainey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Josh Aldrich with 0.8 per game.
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Hampton
W 69-57
Away
2/9/2022
Radford
W 58-48
Home
2/12/2022
Presbyterian
W 65-61
Home
2/16/2022
Gardner-Webb
W 81-70
Away
2/19/2022
UNC Asheville
W 84-79
Away
2/24/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
2/26/2022
Charleston Southern
-
Home
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Campbell
L 80-71
Home
2/10/2022
Longwood
L 85-72
Away
2/12/2022
UNC Asheville
L 83-56
Home
2/16/2022
Presbyterian
W 60-55
Home
2/19/2022
Charleston Southern
W 78-73
Away
2/24/2022
Winthrop
-
Away
2/26/2022
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
How To Watch
February
24
2022
South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
