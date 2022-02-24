Skip to main content

How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives around USC Upstate Spartans guard Jordan Gainey (11) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 12-2 Big South) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-14, 9-5 Big South) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

Key Stats for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

  • The Eagles record only 2.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans allow (72.5).
  • The Spartans score an average of 71.3 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles allow.
  • The Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • The Eagles scoring leader is D.J. Burns, who averages 15.4 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Cory Hightower is Winthrop's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Drew Buggs is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
  • The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Patrick Good, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • The Winthrop steals leader is Good, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kelton Talford, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

  • The Spartans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Bryson Mozone with 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Dalvin White records more assists than any other South Carolina Upstate teammate with 3.9 per game. He also averages 9.2 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jordan Gainey averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
  • South Carolina Upstate's leader in steals is Gainey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Josh Aldrich with 0.8 per game.

Winthrop Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Hampton

W 69-57

Away

2/9/2022

Radford

W 58-48

Home

2/12/2022

Presbyterian

W 65-61

Home

2/16/2022

Gardner-Webb

W 81-70

Away

2/19/2022

UNC Asheville

W 84-79

Away

2/24/2022

South Carolina Upstate

-

Home

2/26/2022

Charleston Southern

-

Home

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Campbell

L 80-71

Home

2/10/2022

Longwood

L 85-72

Away

2/12/2022

UNC Asheville

L 83-56

Home

2/16/2022

Presbyterian

W 60-55

Home

2/19/2022

Charleston Southern

W 78-73

Away

2/24/2022

Winthrop

-

Away

2/26/2022

Gardner-Webb

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

