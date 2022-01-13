How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 Big South) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Winthrop Coliseum
Key Stats for Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville
- The 77.4 points per game the Eagles put up are 12.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (64.5).
- The Bulldogs score just 2.9 more points per game (75.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (73).
- The Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
Winthrop Players to Watch
- The Eagles scoring leader is D.J. Burns, who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and one assist.
- Winthrop's leading rebounder is Cory Hightower averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Buggs and his 4.1 assists per game.
- The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Patrick Good, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Good and Chase Claxton lead Winthrop on the defensive end, with Good leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Claxton in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Tajion Jones sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.3 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.
- The UNC Asheville leaders in rebounding and assists are Drew Pember with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.6 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Trent Stephney with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and three rebounds per game).
- Jones is consistent from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.5 made threes per game.
- UNC Asheville's leader in steals is Stephney (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Pember (3.7 per game).
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Carver
W 83-52
Home
12/15/2021
Elon
L 63-61
Away
12/21/2021
Mississippi State
L 84-63
Away
12/31/2021
Converse
W 78-40
Home
1/10/2022
Campbell
W 74-72
Home
1/13/2022
UNC Asheville
-
Home
1/15/2022
Charleston Southern
-
Away
1/19/2022
Presbyterian
-
Away
1/22/2022
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
1/26/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Away
1/29/2022
Longwood
-
Away
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
UT Martin
L 79-68
Away
12/18/2021
East Tennessee State
W 79-64
Home
12/21/2021
Milligan
W 114-54
Home
1/5/2022
Campbell
W 60-54
Away
1/8/2022
Charleston Southern
W 82-59
Home
1/13/2022
Winthrop
-
Away
1/15/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
1/19/2022
N.C. A&T
-
Home
1/22/2022
Radford
-
Away
1/26/2022
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
1/29/2022
Presbyterian
-
Away