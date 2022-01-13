Skip to main content

How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 Big South) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville

Key Stats for Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville

  • The 77.4 points per game the Eagles put up are 12.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (64.5).
  • The Bulldogs score just 2.9 more points per game (75.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (73).
  • The Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • The Eagles scoring leader is D.J. Burns, who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and one assist.
  • Winthrop's leading rebounder is Cory Hightower averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Buggs and his 4.1 assists per game.
  • The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Patrick Good, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Good and Chase Claxton lead Winthrop on the defensive end, with Good leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Claxton in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Tajion Jones sits at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.3 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.1 assists per game.
  • The UNC Asheville leaders in rebounding and assists are Drew Pember with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.6 points and 1.3 assists per game) and Trent Stephney with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and three rebounds per game).
  • Jones is consistent from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • UNC Asheville's leader in steals is Stephney (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Pember (3.7 per game).

Winthrop Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Carver

W 83-52

Home

12/15/2021

Elon

L 63-61

Away

12/21/2021

Mississippi State

L 84-63

Away

12/31/2021

Converse

W 78-40

Home

1/10/2022

Campbell

W 74-72

Home

1/13/2022

UNC Asheville

-

Home

1/15/2022

Charleston Southern

-

Away

1/19/2022

Presbyterian

-

Away

1/22/2022

Gardner-Webb

-

Home

1/26/2022

South Carolina Upstate

-

Away

1/29/2022

Longwood

-

Away

UNC Asheville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

UT Martin

L 79-68

Away

12/18/2021

East Tennessee State

W 79-64

Home

12/21/2021

Milligan

W 114-54

Home

1/5/2022

Campbell

W 60-54

Away

1/8/2022

Charleston Southern

W 82-59

Home

1/13/2022

Winthrop

-

Away

1/15/2022

South Carolina Upstate

-

Home

1/19/2022

N.C. A&T

-

Home

1/22/2022

Radford

-

Away

1/26/2022

Gardner-Webb

-

Home

1/29/2022

Presbyterian

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
