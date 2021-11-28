Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Winthrop Eagles (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (4-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Winthrop

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington vs Winthrop Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -5.5

    149.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Winthrop

    • Last year, the Huskies put up only 0.7 more points per game (67.7) than the Eagles allowed (67.0).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 78.9 points per game last year, just 1.5 more points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed.
    • Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
    • The Eagles' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies gave up to their opponents (45.4%).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey averages 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.
    • PJ Fuller averages 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Daejon Davis is averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.0 points, 0.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

    Winthrop Players to Watch

    • Chandler Vaudrin put up 12 points, 7.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Corbin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Vaudrin and Chase Claxton were defensive standouts last season, with Vaudrin averaging 1.2 steals per game and Claxton collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.

