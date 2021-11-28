Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (4-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Winthrop
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-5.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Winthrop
- Last year, the Huskies put up only 0.7 more points per game (67.7) than the Eagles allowed (67.0).
- The Eagles put up an average of 78.9 points per game last year, just 1.5 more points than the 77.4 the Huskies allowed.
- Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies gave up to their opponents (45.4%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Jamal Bey averages 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.
- PJ Fuller averages 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daejon Davis is averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.0 points, 0.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Chandler Vaudrin put up 12 points, 7.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game last season.
- Josh Corbin knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Vaudrin and Chase Claxton were defensive standouts last season, with Vaudrin averaging 1.2 steals per game and Claxton collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Winthrop at Washington
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)