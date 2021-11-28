How to Watch Winthrop at Washington in Men's College Basketball

The Winthrop men's basketball team (2-3) will continue its West Coast trip on Saturday to take on Washington (4-3), the second game in a row for Winthrop in the state of Washington.

How to Watch Winthrop at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

In that last game against Washington State, the team lost 92-86. That was the third loss in a row for the Eagles, all on the road, but the 86 points the team scored is the most it has tallied in a loss.

D.J. Burns Jr. leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game, while Patrick Good is just behind him at 15.6 PPG.

As for Washington, the Huskies went 2-1 at the Crossover Classic, beating George Mason and South Dakota State before losing 81-62 to Nevada in Washington's worst scoring output of the season. Nevada won the tournament based on scoring differential.

Terrell Brown Jr. averaged 24.7 PPG over the course of that three-game tournament. On the season, Brown is averaging 22.4 PPG on 47.5% shooting.

This is the first time that these two programs have faced off.

