How to Watch Winthrop vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (4-0) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Winthrop
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-13.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Winthrop
- Last year, the Cougars put up 68.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.0 the Eagles gave up.
- The Eagles averaged 11.5 more points per game last year (78.9) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (67.4).
- Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- The Eagles' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams posted 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Efe Abogidi posted a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game last season. He also put up 8.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.
- Dishon Jackson posted 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest last season, shooting 48.4% from the field.
- Andrej Jakimovski put up 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Chandler Vaudrin averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 boards and 6.9 assists per game last season.
- Josh Corbin hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Vaudrin and Chase Claxton were defensive standouts last season, with Vaudrin averaging 1.2 steals per game and Claxton collecting 0.7 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Winthrop at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
