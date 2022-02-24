How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin is looking to take the lead in the Big Ten Conference as Minnesota stands in the Badgers' way.

Wisconsin is currently tied with Illinois and half of a game behind Purdue in the Big Ten. The Badgers are 21-5 overall and 12-4 inside of conference play. They are nationally ranked at No. 13 as one of the six teams in the Big Ten on the national rankings.

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Badgers are fresh off of a controversial timeout in the win over Michigan that saw post-game fighting that led to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard being suspended for the rest of the regular season.

Minnesota is No. 13 in the same conference as Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers are 13-12 overall this season just over .500.

They are 2-2 in their last four games, with wins over Penn State and Northwestern and losses to Penn State and No. 22 Ohio State. The Gophers are led by Jamison Battle who averages a team-high 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. Wisconsin was ranked No. 11 at the time and came away with a 66-60 home win against the Gophers. Guard Johnny Davis led the game with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

