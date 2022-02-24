Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin is looking to take the lead in the Big Ten Conference as Minnesota stands in the Badgers' way.

Wisconsin is currently tied with Illinois and half of a game behind Purdue in the Big Ten. The Badgers are 21-5 overall and 12-4 inside of conference play. They are nationally ranked at No. 13 as one of the six teams in the Big Ten on the national rankings.

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers are fresh off of a controversial timeout in the win over Michigan that saw post-game fighting that led to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard being suspended for the rest of the regular season.

Minnesota is No. 13 in the same conference as Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers are 13-12 overall this season just over .500.

They are 2-2 in their last four games, with wins over Penn State and Northwestern and losses to Penn State and No. 22 Ohio State. The Gophers are led by Jamison Battle who averages a team-high 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. Wisconsin was ranked No. 11 at the time and came away with a 66-60 home win against the Gophers. Guard Johnny Davis led the game with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wisconsin at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17724323
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17722749
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17731297
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17710098
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at UCF in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy