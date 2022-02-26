How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday night when it travels to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin plays its second straight road game on Saturday night after it barely escaped rival Minnesota with a win on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

It was a closer than expected game, but the Badgers were able to get their third straight win and stayed tied at the top of the Big Ten with Purdue.

Wisconsin now must head to Rutgers to take on a Scarlet Knights team they lost to back on February 12th.

Rutgers went to Wisconsin and pulled off a huge upset that day and then beat No. 12 Illinois for its fourth straight win against a ranked opponent.

Unfortunately, that run stopped last Sunday when the Scarlet Knights went to No. 5 Purdue and lost 84-72. They lost their second in a row on Wednesday night when Michigan beat them 71-62.

Neither of those losses is bad, but it has them back on the wrong side of the bubble.

Rutgers doesn't have to beat Wisconsin on Saturday night, but getting another upset win would be huge for its tournament resume.

