How to Watch Wisconsin at Illinois

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

We are in for a huge Big Ten and Top 25 matchup as No. 11 Wisconsin travels to take on No. 18 Illinois on Wednesday night hoops.

Wisconsin has had a great season up to this point. The Badgers rank No. 11 in the entire nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten. Their overall record is 17-3, and their conference record is 8-2, tied with No. 18 Illinois.

The only loss the Badgers have since No. 16 Ohio State in the beginning of December was against No. 13 Purdue, one of their two Big Ten losses. They even knocked off No. 4 Purdue in that stretch.

How to Watch Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnny Davis leads the Badgers with 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He is a handful to guard.

Wisconsin has had an impressive resumé, but Illinois comes in with their own as well. They rank No. 18 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten. They have an overall record of 15-5 and a conference record of 8-2.

The Fighting Illini have only lost two Big Ten games as well. They lost one to Purdue and one against Maryland, their worst loss of the season. They are led by Kofi Cockburn who averages 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Illinois is projected to upset Wisconsin with a favored spread of -6.5 and a money line of -300. Wisconsin's money line is +230. The projected total points scored in this game in 140.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
2
2022

Wisconsin at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
