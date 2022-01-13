How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

The Buckeyes and Badgers collide in a battle of top 15 teams in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten conference pits two of the best teams the country against each other with No. 16 Ohio State (10-3) and No. 13 Wisconsin (13-2) taking the floor. The Badgers are riding a five-game winning streak and playing some of the best basketball of their season, while the Buckeyes saw their five-game winning streak snapped just after the new year.

How to Watch Ohio State at Wisconsin today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Badgers have been playing it tight during their five-game winning streak, with all wins by single digits including a huge win over No. 3 Purdue (74-69):

This is the second game of the season between the Buckeyes and Badgers. Ohio State won the first 73-55 after playing a complete game.

The Buckeyes entered the second half with a five-point lead and expanded on that with a monster second half, outscoring the Badgers 39-26 in the second half.

E.J. Liddell had one of the best games of his season with 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks (on 11-16 shooting) to lead the Buckeyes to a dominant win. Zed Key was the only other Buckeye in double-figures, with 11 points and nine rebounds.

For the Badgers, Johnny Davis did everything he could with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals (on 11-22 shooting) in 38 minutes.

Last season the Buckeyes won the only game between these two teams (74-62) where Liddell had another strong showing of 20 points and seven rebounds (on 7-12 shooting).

