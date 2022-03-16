Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin and Colgate will face off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Wisconsin (24–8) stumbled in its last two games but still wound up claiming a No. 3 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament bracket. However, the Badgers will need to right the ship quickly before taking on No. 14 Colgate, which won the Patriot League championship.

How to Watch the first-round matchup between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Badgers and the Raiders are set to face off in the Midwest Region of the bracket, with the first-round matchup taking place in Milwaukee. 

Wisconsin tripped up at the end of the regular season, falling to a disappointing Nebraska team before getting bounced in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament by Michigan State. Still, the Badgers are led by conference player of the year Johnny Davis (20.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG) and have a shot at competing for a national championship if they can turn things around.

Colgate (23–11) dominated in the Patriot League, going 16–2 in regular season play and making the NCAA tournament field for the third time in the last four seasons. The Raiders are lights out from beyond the arc, finishing second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (40.3%).

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17897732
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17204632 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17889318
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17896984
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy