How to Watch the First Round No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin and Colgate will face off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament.

Wisconsin (24–8) stumbled in its last two games but still wound up claiming a No. 3 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament bracket. However, the Badgers will need to right the ship quickly before taking on No. 14 Colgate, which won the Patriot League championship.

How to Watch the first-round matchup between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Badgers and the Raiders are set to face off in the Midwest Region of the bracket, with the first-round matchup taking place in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin tripped up at the end of the regular season, falling to a disappointing Nebraska team before getting bounced in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament by Michigan State. Still, the Badgers are led by conference player of the year Johnny Davis (20.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG) and have a shot at competing for a national championship if they can turn things around.

Colgate (23–11) dominated in the Patriot League, going 16–2 in regular season play and making the NCAA tournament field for the third time in the last four seasons. The Raiders are lights out from beyond the arc, finishing second in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (40.3%).

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 6 LSU and No. 11 Iowa State.

Regional restrictions may apply.