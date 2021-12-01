Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The Yellow Jackets have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

    Wisconsin vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wisconsin

    -3.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

    • The 67.7 points per game the Badgers put up are only 1.5 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.2).
    • The Yellow Jackets' 75.8 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 55.2 the Badgers allow to opponents.
    • The Badgers are shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
    • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Brad Davison posts 13.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Tyler Wahl averages 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.
    • Steven Crowl puts up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor.
    • Chucky Hepburn posts 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the floor.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jordan Usher is posting a team-best 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.8 points and 3 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
    • The Yellow Jackets receive 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Rodney Howard.
    • Deivon Smith gives the Yellow Jackets 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Sturdivant gives the Yellow Jackets 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
