Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The Yellow Jackets have won five games in a row.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-3.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin
- The 67.7 points per game the Badgers put up are only 1.5 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.2).
- The Yellow Jackets' 75.8 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 55.2 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- The Badgers are shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Brad Davison posts 13.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Tyler Wahl averages 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.
- Steven Crowl puts up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor.
- Chucky Hepburn posts 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the floor.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is posting a team-best 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 15.8 points and 3 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Rodney Howard.
- Deivon Smith gives the Yellow Jackets 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Kyle Sturdivant gives the Yellow Jackets 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
1
2021
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)