Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The Yellow Jackets have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wisconsin

The 67.7 points per game the Badgers put up are only 1.5 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (66.2).

The Yellow Jackets' 75.8 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 55.2 the Badgers allow to opponents.

The Badgers are shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 41.8% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Brad Davison posts 13.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl averages 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.

Steven Crowl puts up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor.

Chucky Hepburn posts 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the floor.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch