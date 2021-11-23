Publish date:
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Houston
-8
121.5 points
Key Stats for Houston vs. Wisconsin
- Last year, the 76.1 points per game the Cougars recorded were 11.5 more points than the Badgers gave up (64.6).
- The Badgers put up an average of 69.9 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 58.2 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
- The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Badgers allowed to opponents.
- The Badgers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
Houston Players to Watch
- Quentin Grimes paced the Cougars at 17.3 points per contest last season, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
- Dejon Jarreau put up a team-leading 4.2 assists per game last year. He also posted 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Justin Gorham led his team in rebounds per game (8.3) last season, and also posted 8.1 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Sasser averaged 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Tramon Mark averaged 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.9% from the floor.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- D'Mitrik Trice scored 13.9 points and distributed 4 assists per game last season.
- Micah Potter grabbed 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
- Trice made two threes per game a season ago.
- Brad Davison averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Nate Reuvers notched 1.3 blocks per contest.
Maui Invitational: Wisconsin at Houston
