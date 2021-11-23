Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Total Houston -8 121.5 points

Key Stats for Houston vs. Wisconsin

Last year, the 76.1 points per game the Cougars recorded were 11.5 more points than the Badgers gave up (64.6).

The Badgers put up an average of 69.9 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 58.2 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Badgers allowed to opponents.

The Badgers' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Houston Players to Watch

Quentin Grimes paced the Cougars at 17.3 points per contest last season, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Dejon Jarreau put up a team-leading 4.2 assists per game last year. He also posted 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Justin Gorham led his team in rebounds per game (8.3) last season, and also posted 8.1 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Sasser averaged 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Tramon Mark averaged 7.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.9% from the floor.

Wisconsin Players to Watch