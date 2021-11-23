Wisconsin and No. 12 Houston battle in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

Wisconsin used a 15–1 run over the last seven minutes of the first half against Texas A&M on Monday to erase a 13-point lead in its win. The Badgers took control during that run and never looked back in the 69–58 victory at the Maui Invitational, which is being held in Las Vegas due to the pandemic.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Houston Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The win helped the Badgers bounce back after they lost to Providence a week ago 63–58. The loss to the Friars is the only one for Wisconsin this year as the team now 3–1.

On Tuesday, though, the Badgers face their toughest test of the year when they take on No. 12 Houston.

The Cougars looked great in their opening-round games against Butler on Monday. They raced out to a 17–0 lead and never looked back, coasting to a 70–52 win.

The win was Houston's fourth of the year and the team has yet to lose a game. The Cougars did struggle to beat Hofstra in their season opener but have had little problem in their last three.

Wisconsin, though, will also be the toughest team Houston has played this year and it should make for a great game. The winner will head to the finals to take on either Oregon or Saint Mary's on Wednesday.

