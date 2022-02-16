Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin looks to bounce back from a home loss to Rutgers on Tuesday when it travels to Indiana.

No. 15 Wisconsin saw its two-game winning streak end on Saturday when it suffered an upset loss to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights won their third straight game against a ranked opponent.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Wisconsin at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Badgers a game back of first place Illinois. They are now 10-4 in the Big Ten and 19-5 overall. They are still projected to be a high seed in the NCAA tournament, but they need to make sure they take care of business to end the season.

It starts with a tough road game against an Indiana team that has lost three straight games.

The Hoosiers return home after playing two straight on the road. They went to Northwestern last Tuesday and lost 59-51 and then took a 76-61 loss at Michigan State on Saturday. The loss to the Spartans has dropped them to .500 in the Big Ten at 7-7.

Indiana still appears to be in the tournament field, but the Hoosiers can't afford to lose many more games or they will be pushed to the bubble.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Wisconsin at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PEPPERDINE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana

1 minute ago
oregon state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa State at TCU

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Tennessee

1 minute ago
depaul
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler vs. DePaul

1 minute ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming Cowboys at New Mexico Lobos

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (left) and forward Zed Key (23) celebrate during the second half against the IUPUI Jaguars at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy