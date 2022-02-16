Wisconsin looks to bounce back from a home loss to Rutgers on Tuesday when it travels to Indiana.

No. 15 Wisconsin saw its two-game winning streak end on Saturday when it suffered an upset loss to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights won their third straight game against a ranked opponent.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss dropped the Badgers a game back of first place Illinois. They are now 10-4 in the Big Ten and 19-5 overall. They are still projected to be a high seed in the NCAA tournament, but they need to make sure they take care of business to end the season.

It starts with a tough road game against an Indiana team that has lost three straight games.

The Hoosiers return home after playing two straight on the road. They went to Northwestern last Tuesday and lost 59-51 and then took a 76-61 loss at Michigan State on Saturday. The loss to the Spartans has dropped them to .500 in the Big Ten at 7-7.

Indiana still appears to be in the tournament field, but the Hoosiers can't afford to lose many more games or they will be pushed to the bubble.

