Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Indiana
- The 70.6 points per game the Badgers record are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (63.8).
- The Hoosiers' 80.4 points per game are 21.3 more points than the 59.1 the Badgers allow.
- This season, the Badgers have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The Badgers scoring leader is Jonathan Davis, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Steven Crowl is Wisconsin's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.3 per game, while Chucky Hepburn is its best passer, averaging 2.3 assists in each contest.
- The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis scores 21.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.
- Indiana's leader in rebounds is Race Thompson with 8.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Johnson with 4.0 per game.
- Parker Stewart averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Thompson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.8 per game).
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Texas A&M
W 69-58
Home
11/23/2021
Houston
W 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 61-55
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
W 70-66
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
W 89-76
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Louisiana
W 76-44
Home
11/23/2021
Jackson State
W 70-35
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
W 90-79
Home
11/30/2021
Syracuse
L 112-110
Away
12/4/2021
Nebraska
W 68-55
Home
12/8/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/12/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
12/29/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
1/2/2022
Penn State
-
Away