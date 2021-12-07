Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Indiana

    • The 70.6 points per game the Badgers record are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (63.8).
    • The Hoosiers' 80.4 points per game are 21.3 more points than the 59.1 the Badgers allow.
    • This season, the Badgers have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • The Badgers scoring leader is Jonathan Davis, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Steven Crowl is Wisconsin's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.3 per game, while Chucky Hepburn is its best passer, averaging 2.3 assists in each contest.
    • The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis scores 21.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.
    • Indiana's leader in rebounds is Race Thompson with 8.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Johnson with 4.0 per game.
    • Parker Stewart averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Thompson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.8 per game).

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Houston

    W 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 70-66

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    Indiana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Louisiana

    W 76-44

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Jackson State

    W 70-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    W 90-79

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Syracuse

    L 112-110

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nebraska

    W 68-55

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Indiana at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
