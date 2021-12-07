Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Indiana

The 70.6 points per game the Badgers record are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (63.8).

The Hoosiers' 80.4 points per game are 21.3 more points than the 59.1 the Badgers allow.

This season, the Badgers have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 35.3% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The Badgers scoring leader is Jonathan Davis, who averages 17.6 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Steven Crowl is Wisconsin's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.3 per game, while Chucky Hepburn is its best passer, averaging 2.3 assists in each contest.

The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis scores 21.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hoosiers.

Indiana's leader in rebounds is Race Thompson with 8.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Johnson with 4.0 per game.

Parker Stewart averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Thompson (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson-Davis (3.8 per game).

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Texas A&M W 69-58 Home 11/23/2021 Houston W 65-63 Away 11/24/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) W 61-55 Away 12/1/2021 Georgia Tech W 70-66 Away 12/4/2021 Marquette W 89-76 Home 12/8/2021 Indiana - Home 12/11/2021 Ohio State - Away 12/15/2021 Nicholls State - Home 12/23/2021 Morgan State - Home 12/29/2021 Illinois State - Home 1/3/2022 Purdue - Away

Indiana Schedule