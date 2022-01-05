Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two hot teams meet when the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Badgers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won four straight.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

    • The Badgers put up only 0.1 more points per game (70.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.5).
    • The Hawkeyes average 23.8 more points per game (87.4) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (63.6).
    • This season, the Badgers have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Hawkeyes have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who tallies 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
    • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray has the top spot on the Hawkeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
    • Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 3.9 per game. He also scores 5.2 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
    • Jordan Bohannon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawkeyes.
    • Murray's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (2.1 blocks per game) pace Iowa defensively.

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    W 64-59

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    L 73-55

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    W 71-68

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Illinois State

    W 89-85

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Purdue

    W 74-69

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    1/25/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    L 73-53

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    W 94-75

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 93-62

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 92-71

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Maryland

    W 80-75

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    1/27/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Iowa at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
