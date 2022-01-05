Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams meet when the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Badgers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won four straight.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

The Badgers put up only 0.1 more points per game (70.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.5).

The Hawkeyes average 23.8 more points per game (87.4) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (63.6).

This season, the Badgers have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have knocked down.

The Hawkeyes have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who tallies 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray has the top spot on the Hawkeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 3.9 per game. He also scores 5.2 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawkeyes.

Murray's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (2.1 blocks per game) pace Iowa defensively.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Indiana W 64-59 Home 12/11/2021 Ohio State L 73-55 Away 12/15/2021 Nicholls State W 71-68 Home 12/29/2021 Illinois State W 89-85 Home 1/3/2022 Purdue W 74-69 Away 1/6/2022 Iowa - Home 1/9/2022 Maryland - Away 1/13/2022 Ohio State - Home 1/18/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/21/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/25/2022 Nebraska - Away

Iowa Schedule