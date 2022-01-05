Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams meet when the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Badgers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won four straight.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Kohl Center
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- The Badgers put up only 0.1 more points per game (70.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.5).
- The Hawkeyes average 23.8 more points per game (87.4) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- This season, the Badgers have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 42.3% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hawkeyes have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who tallies 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
- Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wisconsin steals leader is Davis, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyler Wahl, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray has the top spot on the Hawkeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 3.9 per game. He also scores 5.2 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawkeyes.
- Murray's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (2.1 blocks per game) pace Iowa defensively.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Indiana
W 64-59
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
L 73-55
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
W 71-68
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
W 89-85
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
W 74-69
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Iowa State
L 73-53
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
W 94-75
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
W 92-71
Home
1/3/2022
Maryland
W 80-75
Home
1/6/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/13/2022
Indiana
-
Home
1/16/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/22/2022
Penn State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Purdue
-
Home