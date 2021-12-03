Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Kohl Center.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Marquette

    • The Badgers average 68.0 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
    • The Golden Eagles score an average of 75.9 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 56.7 the Badgers give up.
    • This season, the Badgers have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 41.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who averages 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
    • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis records 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Tyler Kolek's assist statline paces Marquette; he records 5.0 assists per game.
    • Darryl Morsell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath with 3.1 per game.

    Wisconsin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Providence

    L 63-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Houston

    W 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    W 61-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 70-66

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Home

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 78-72

    Away

    11/19/2021

    West Virginia

    W 82-71

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 70-54

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 80-66

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    W 83-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Marquette at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
