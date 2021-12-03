Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Kohl Center.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Marquette
- The Badgers average 68.0 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Golden Eagles allow.
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 75.9 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 56.7 the Badgers give up.
- This season, the Badgers have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 41.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who averages 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
- Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis records 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Tyler Kolek's assist statline paces Marquette; he records 5.0 assists per game.
- Darryl Morsell is reliable from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath with 3.1 per game.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Providence
L 63-58
Home
11/22/2021
Texas A&M
W 69-58
Home
11/23/2021
Houston
W 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
W 61-55
Away
12/1/2021
Georgia Tech
W 70-66
Away
12/4/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/8/2021
Indiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
12/23/2021
Morgan State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
-
Home
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
W 78-72
Away
11/19/2021
West Virginia
W 82-71
Away
11/21/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 70-54
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
W 80-66
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
W 83-54
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/29/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away