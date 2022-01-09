Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (8-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Xfinity Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-1
136.5 points
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Wisconsin
- The Terrapins score 5.6 more points per game (70.2) than the Badgers allow (64.6).
- The Badgers put up only 4.2 more points per game (71.8) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (67.6).
- The Terrapins make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Badgers' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is tops on the Terrapins with 15.3 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds.
- Donta Scott is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.0), and also puts up 11.7 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Fatts Russell leads his team in assists per contest (3.7), and also posts 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hakim Hart averages 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Qudus Wahab puts up a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 9.4 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 60.5% from the floor.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis paces the Badgers in scoring (19.4 points per game), rebounding (6.4) and assists (2.4), making 46.0% from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range with 1.4 triples per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Badgers get 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brad Davison.
- Tyler Wahl is putting up 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Badgers receive 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Steven Crowl.
- Chucky Hepburn gives the Badgers 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Wisconsin at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
