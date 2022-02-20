Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

  • The Badgers average 71.0 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Wolverines allow.
  • The Wolverines average 6.1 more points per game (72.6) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66.5).
  • The Badgers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 20.7 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
  • The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson puts up 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.4 per game. He also scores 9.3 points per game and adds 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Eli Brooks is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Brooks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Illinois

L 80-67

Away

2/5/2022

Penn State

W 51-49

Home

2/8/2022

Michigan State

W 70-62

Away

2/12/2022

Rutgers

L 73-65

Home

2/15/2022

Indiana

W 74-69

Away

2/20/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/23/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/26/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Purdue

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Purdue

L 82-76

Away

2/8/2022

Penn State

W 58-57

Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

W 82-58

Home

2/12/2022

Ohio State

L 68-57

Home

2/17/2022

Iowa

W 84-79

Away

2/20/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/23/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

2/27/2022

Illinois

-

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

3/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Michigan at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

