Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

The Badgers average 71.0 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Wolverines allow.

The Wolverines average 6.1 more points per game (72.6) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66.5).

The Badgers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 20.7 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.

The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson puts up 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.4 per game. He also scores 9.3 points per game and adds 4.8 rebounds per game.

Eli Brooks is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.

Brooks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Illinois L 80-67 Away 2/5/2022 Penn State W 51-49 Home 2/8/2022 Michigan State W 70-62 Away 2/12/2022 Rutgers L 73-65 Home 2/15/2022 Indiana W 74-69 Away 2/20/2022 Michigan - Home 2/23/2022 Minnesota - Away 2/26/2022 Rutgers - Away 3/1/2022 Purdue - Home 3/6/2022 Nebraska - Home

Michigan Schedule