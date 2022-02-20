Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Kohl Center
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan
- The Badgers average 71.0 points per game, only 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Wolverines allow.
- The Wolverines average 6.1 more points per game (72.6) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66.5).
- The Badgers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Wolverines have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The Badgers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 20.7 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game.
- The Badgers get the most three-point shooting production out of Brad Davison, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson puts up 17.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Wolverines, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Michigan's assist leader is DeVante Jones with 4.4 per game. He also scores 9.3 points per game and adds 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Eli Brooks is consistent from three-point range and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Brooks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Illinois
L 80-67
Away
2/5/2022
Penn State
W 51-49
Home
2/8/2022
Michigan State
W 70-62
Away
2/12/2022
Rutgers
L 73-65
Home
2/15/2022
Indiana
W 74-69
Away
2/20/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/23/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/26/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Purdue
-
Home
3/6/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Purdue
L 82-76
Away
2/8/2022
Penn State
W 58-57
Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
W 82-58
Home
2/12/2022
Ohio State
L 68-57
Home
2/17/2022
Iowa
W 84-79
Away
2/20/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/23/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
2/27/2022
Illinois
-
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
3/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home
3/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
