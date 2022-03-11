Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles the ball past Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles the ball past Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) take on the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 6:30 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

  • The Badgers score only 2.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Spartans give up (68.4).
  • The Spartans score 5.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Badgers allow (66.5).
  • The Badgers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • The Badgers leader in points and rebounds is Jonathan Davis, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin in assists, averaging 2.2 per game while also scoring 8.1 points per contest.
  • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Hepburn is Wisconsin's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Tyler Wahl leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown is at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 3.9 rebounds and averages 1.2 assists per game.
  • Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is A.J Hoggard with 4.8 per game.
  • Brown is the most prolific from deep for the Spartans, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.1 per game.

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Michigan

W 77-63

Home

2/23/2022

Minnesota

W 68-67

Away

2/26/2022

Rutgers

W 66-61

Away

3/1/2022

Purdue

W 70-67

Home

3/6/2022

Nebraska

L 74-73

Home

3/11/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan

L 87-70

Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

W 77-67

Home

3/10/2022

Maryland

W 76-72

Home

3/11/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy