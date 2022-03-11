How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) take on the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 6:30 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- The Badgers score only 2.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Spartans give up (68.4).
- The Spartans score 5.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Badgers allow (66.5).
- The Badgers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The Badgers leader in points and rebounds is Jonathan Davis, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin in assists, averaging 2.2 per game while also scoring 8.1 points per contest.
- Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hepburn is Wisconsin's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Tyler Wahl leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown is at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 3.9 rebounds and averages 1.2 assists per game.
- Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is A.J Hoggard with 4.8 per game.
- Brown is the most prolific from deep for the Spartans, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.1 per game.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Michigan
W 77-63
Home
2/23/2022
Minnesota
W 68-67
Away
2/26/2022
Rutgers
W 66-61
Away
3/1/2022
Purdue
W 70-67
Home
3/6/2022
Nebraska
L 74-73
Home
3/11/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Purdue
W 68-65
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan
L 87-70
Away
3/3/2022
Ohio State
L 80-69
Away
3/6/2022
Maryland
W 77-67
Home
3/10/2022
Maryland
W 76-72
Home
3/11/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
