The No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) take on the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 6:30 PM. Watch as both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The Badgers score only 2.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Spartans give up (68.4).

The Spartans score 5.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Badgers allow (66.5).

The Badgers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The Badgers leader in points and rebounds is Jonathan Davis, who scores 20.0 points and grabs 8.1 rebounds per game.

Chucky Hepburn leads Wisconsin in assists, averaging 2.2 per game while also scoring 8.1 points per contest.

Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hepburn is Wisconsin's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Tyler Wahl leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown is at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 11.5 points per game. He also pulls down 3.9 rebounds and averages 1.2 assists per game.

Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is A.J Hoggard with 4.8 per game.

Brown is the most prolific from deep for the Spartans, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bingham with 2.1 per game.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Michigan W 77-63 Home 2/23/2022 Minnesota W 68-67 Away 2/26/2022 Rutgers W 66-61 Away 3/1/2022 Purdue W 70-67 Home 3/6/2022 Nebraska L 74-73 Home 3/11/2022 Michigan State - Home

