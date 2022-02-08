Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin heads to Michigan State on Tuesday night looking to avenge an earlier season loss to the Spartans.

Wisconsin and Michigan State hook up for the second time this year on Tuesday night with the Spartans looking to bounce back from a bad loss to Rutgers.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Michigan State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan State lost 84-63 to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a shocking outcome. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Spartans to 8-3 in the Big Ten.

The Spartans now find themselves a game back of first-place Illinois and are just 3-3 over their last six.

Tuesday they will look to avoid losing a second straight game as they go for a season sweep of the Badgers.

Wisconsin lost that game 86-74 back on January 21st, but have gone 3-1 since.

The Badgers came up short against Illinois on Wednesday but bounced back with a hard-fought 51-49 win against Penn State on Saturday.

They are now 9-3 in the Big Ten and a half-game up on Michigan State. They continue to prove they belong at the top of the conference, but Tuesday night they need to get a win against a hungry Spartans team to stay there.

