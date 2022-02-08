How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wisconsin and Michigan State hook up for the second time this year on Tuesday night with the Spartans looking to bounce back from a bad loss to Rutgers.
How to Watch Wisconsin at Michigan State Today:
Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State lost 84-63 to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday in a shocking outcome. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and dropped the Spartans to 8-3 in the Big Ten.
The Spartans now find themselves a game back of first-place Illinois and are just 3-3 over their last six.
Tuesday they will look to avoid losing a second straight game as they go for a season sweep of the Badgers.
Wisconsin lost that game 86-74 back on January 21st, but have gone 3-1 since.
The Badgers came up short against Illinois on Wednesday but bounced back with a hard-fought 51-49 win against Penn State on Saturday.
They are now 9-3 in the Big Ten and a half-game up on Michigan State. They continue to prove they belong at the top of the conference, but Tuesday night they need to get a win against a hungry Spartans team to stay there.
