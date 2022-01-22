How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- The Badgers record 72.6 points per game, seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 74.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 65.8 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- The Badgers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.4% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
- Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Davis is Wisconsin's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Tyler Wahl leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
- Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.2 per game.
- Brown hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- Walker (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Purdue
W 74-69
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
W 87-78
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
W 70-69
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
W 78-68
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
W 82-76
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/30/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
2/2/2022
Illinois
-
Away
2/5/2022
Penn State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
High Point
W 81-68
Home
1/2/2022
Northwestern
W 73-67
Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
W 79-67
Home
1/12/2022
Minnesota
W 71-69
Home
1/15/2022
Northwestern
L 64-62
Home
1/21/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
1/25/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/29/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/1/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
2/8/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home