Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

  • The Badgers record 72.6 points per game, seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans' 74.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 65.8 the Badgers allow to opponents.
  • The Badgers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.4% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Davis is Wisconsin's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Tyler Wahl leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.
  • Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.2 per game.
  • Brown hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
  • Walker (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Purdue

W 74-69

Away

1/6/2022

Iowa

W 87-78

Home

1/9/2022

Maryland

W 70-69

Away

1/13/2022

Ohio State

W 78-68

Home

1/18/2022

Northwestern

W 82-76

Away

1/21/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/30/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

2/2/2022

Illinois

-

Away

2/5/2022

Penn State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

High Point

W 81-68

Home

1/2/2022

Northwestern

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Nebraska

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Minnesota

W 71-69

Home

1/15/2022

Northwestern

L 64-62

Home

1/21/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

1/25/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/29/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/1/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

2/8/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Michigan State at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy