Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kohl Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Kohl Center

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The Badgers record 72.6 points per game, seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans give up.

The Spartans' 74.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 65.8 the Badgers allow to opponents.

The Badgers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.4% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Badgers is Jonathan Davis, who puts up 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Davis is Wisconsin's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Tyler Wahl leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown sits at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 14.2 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and racks up 1.1 assists per game.

Michigan State's leader in rebounds is Marcus Bingham with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyson Walker with 5.2 per game.

Brown hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

Walker (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Purdue W 74-69 Away 1/6/2022 Iowa W 87-78 Home 1/9/2022 Maryland W 70-69 Away 1/13/2022 Ohio State W 78-68 Home 1/18/2022 Northwestern W 82-76 Away 1/21/2022 Michigan State - Home 1/25/2022 Nebraska - Away 1/30/2022 Minnesota - Home 2/2/2022 Illinois - Away 2/5/2022 Penn State - Home 2/8/2022 Michigan State - Away

Michigan State Schedule