Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) at Williams Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-5
135 points
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- The 71.2 points per game the Badgers average are just 3.0 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.2).
- The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 66.3 the Badgers give up.
- This season, the Badgers have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Gophers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis is tops on his squad in points (20.9), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison is putting up 14.5 points, 1.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Tyler Wahl puts up 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.
- Steven Crowl averages 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor.
- Chucky Hepburn averages 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is posting a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Jamison Battle is posting team highs in points (16.6 per game) and rebounds (6.5). And he is producing 1.0 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- E.J. Stephens is putting up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Eric Curry is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the field.
- Luke Loewe is averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Wisconsin at Minnesota
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)