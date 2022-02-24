Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) at Williams Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Williams Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wisconsin

-5

135 points

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

  • The 71.2 points per game the Badgers average are just 3.0 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.2).
  • The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 66.3 the Badgers give up.
  • This season, the Badgers have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Golden Gophers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis is tops on his squad in points (20.9), rebounds (8.3) and assists (2.3) per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Brad Davison is putting up 14.5 points, 1.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tyler Wahl puts up 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.
  • Steven Crowl averages 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor.
  • Chucky Hepburn averages 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is posting a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • Jamison Battle is posting team highs in points (16.6 per game) and rebounds (6.5). And he is producing 1.0 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
  • E.J. Stephens is putting up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • Eric Curry is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Luke Loewe is averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wisconsin at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at Colorado in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17724323
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17722749
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17731297
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17710098
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at UCF in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) dribbles against Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wyoming vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy