Wisconsin heads to Nebraska on Thursday afternoon looking to beat the Cornhuskers in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin and Nebraska were supposed to play Tuesday night, but the game got pushed to Thursday afternoon due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cornhuskers program.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

It may be a different day, but Wisconsin still comes in a huge favorite as it looks to win its seventh Big Ten game of the year.

The Badgers did suffer a loss at home to Michigan State last Friday, but they are still 6-2 in the conference and just a game back of the Spartans for first place in the Big Ten.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Badgers and was just their third loss on the year as they are now a surprising 15-3 on the year.

Thursday afternoon they will look to get another road win against a Nebraska team who has lost six straight.

The Cornhuskers have won just once in their last 11 games and are still searching for their first Big Ten win as they are 0-8 in the conference.

They have been close in about half of their conference games, but haven't been able to close one out yet.

Thursday afternoon it won't get an easier for them as they play one of the best teams in the Big Ten in Wisconsin.

