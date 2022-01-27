Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin heads to Nebraska on Thursday afternoon looking to beat the Cornhuskers in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin and Nebraska were supposed to play Tuesday night, but the game got pushed to Thursday afternoon due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cornhuskers program.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It may be a different day, but Wisconsin still comes in a huge favorite as it looks to win its seventh Big Ten game of the year.

The Badgers did suffer a loss at home to Michigan State last Friday, but they are still 6-2 in the conference and just a game back of the Spartans for first place in the Big Ten.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Badgers and was just their third loss on the year as they are now a surprising 15-3 on the year.

Thursday afternoon they will look to get another road win against a Nebraska team who has lost six straight.

The Cornhuskers have won just once in their last 11 games and are still searching for their first Big Ten win as they are 0-8 in the conference.

They have been close in about half of their conference games, but haven't been able to close one out yet.

Thursday afternoon it won't get an easier for them as they play one of the best teams in the Big Ten in Wisconsin.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Wisconsin at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska

2 minutes ago
NEYMAR
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Ecuador vs Brazil

17 minutes ago
John Rahm
PGA Tour

How to Watch Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round

1 hour ago
USATSI_17368949
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Gainbridge LPGA, First Round

4 hours ago
Dijonai Carrington
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Carrington vs Team Mitchell

17 hours ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Utah State

17 hours ago
Jan 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) shoots the ball during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

17 hours ago
Jan 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) shoots the ball during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

17 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Jazz

18 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy