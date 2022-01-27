Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -7.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers put up 72.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.1 the Cornhuskers allow.

The Cornhuskers' 73.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Badgers allow.

The Badgers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis paces his squad in points (19.8), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.3) per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brad Davison posts 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.

Steven Crowl posts 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Chucky Hepburn puts up 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch