Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wisconsin
-7.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- The Badgers put up 72.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.1 the Cornhuskers allow.
- The Cornhuskers' 73.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Badgers allow.
- The Badgers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis paces his squad in points (19.8), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.3) per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison posts 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Tyler Wahl puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Steven Crowl posts 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Chucky Hepburn puts up 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. paces the Cornhuskers in assists (5.4 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Bryce McGowens is posting team highs in points (15.7 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is delivering 5.5 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 25.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 9.8 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- C.J. Wilcher is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Keisei Tominaga is posting 7.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
