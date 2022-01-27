Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) will try to turn around a six-game losing streak when they host the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wisconsin

-7.5

144.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

  • The Badgers put up 72.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.1 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • The Cornhuskers' 73.3 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 66.9 the Badgers allow.
  • The Badgers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.9% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis paces his squad in points (19.8), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.3) per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Brad Davison posts 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Wahl puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Steven Crowl posts 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Chucky Hepburn puts up 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Alonzo Verge Jr. paces the Cornhuskers in assists (5.4 per game), and posts 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Bryce McGowens is posting team highs in points (15.7 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is delivering 5.5 rebounds, making 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 25.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Derrick Walker leads the Cornhuskers in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 9.8 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • C.J. Wilcher is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Keisei Tominaga is posting 7.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Wisconsin at Nebraska

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

gardner-webb
College Basketball

How to Watch Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville

1 minute ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Ohio State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
North Carolina Notre Dame women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

1 minute ago
college soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Paraguay vs Uraguay

16 minutes ago
tim-weah
SI Guide

USMNT Looks For Three Points as World Cup Qualifying Continues

57 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball over Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Nebraska

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy